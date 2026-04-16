April 16, 2026 11:26 AM हिंदी

Late goals send Bayern to Champions League semifinals

Late goals send Bayern to Champions League semifinals

Munich, April 16 (IANS) Late strikes by Luis Díaz and Michael Olise sealed Bayern's place in the semi-finals after beating Real Madrid 4-3 in an epic Champions League quarterfinal second-leg.

Arda Guler bagged a brace in the first half, with Aleksandar Pavlovic and Harry Kane levelling twice. Kylian Mbappe made it 4-4 on aggregate just before half-time, but Luis Díaz and Michael Olise struck in the closing minutes after Eduardo Camavinga was sent off to give Bayern victory on the night and send them into the last four with a 6-4 aggregate win.

Bayern will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the final four with the first leg of the semifinal scheduled for April 28.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg against opponents who had won all five of their previous Champions League home matches this season, Madrid made a lightning start to a daunting-looking task when Arda Güler met goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's attempted pass with a first-time finish from distance after only 34 seconds.

That set the speed for a blisteringly entertaining first half, Aleksandar Pavlović swiftly heading in Joshua Kimmich's corner to restore Bayern's aggregate lead before Andriy Lunin denied Kimmich and Guler levelled the tie again with a sublime free-kick.

Kane was always likely to play a part in a flurry of goals and a splendid touch and unerring finish from Bayern's talismanic top scorer restored his side's advantage.

Mbappe quickly put the visitors back in front on the night from a pass by Vinícius Júnior, who had lifted an attempt against the woodwork in between those strikes.

Both sides could be forgiven for easing the tempo after the break, although the action proved no less compelling as the flow of chances continued at either end.

After substitute Eduardo Camavinga was dismissed for the visitors four minutes from time, Diaz's curling attempt from outside the box beat Lunin via a touch off defender Eder Militao. With Madrid throwing men forward Michael Olise added a ruthless finish with the final kick of a remarkable contest.

"t was a very emotional game. We had lots of possession and always had the feeling we could score. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid. They are always a threat. The boys were mentally strong to recover from setbacks. The fans helped us as well. We stayed calm and always felt that our moment would come. The next game is the biggest. We keep going," said Vincent Kompany, Bayern head coach.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Mark Wahlberg: Tried to be an example to my kids and not force my faith on them

Mark Wahlberg: Tried to be an example to my kids and not force my faith on them

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker at Hyderabad House

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker at Hyderabad House

Sonal Chauhan offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends sacred Bhasma Aarti

Sonal Chauhan offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends sacred Bhasma Aarti

Mihir Ahuja recalls working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies: They've grown up around films

Mihir Ahuja recalls working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies: They've grown up around films

Govt to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Friday

Govt to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on Friday

Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna shine in TIME's '100 Most Influential People of 2026'

Sundar Pichai, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikas Khanna shine in TIME's '100 Most Influential People of 2026'

Anupam Kher ‘deeply moved’ as Ishan Kishan names actor for strength during tough times

Anupam Kher ‘deeply moved’ as Ishan Kishan names actor for strength during tough times

Whenever you see Patidar walk in, he comes with a lot of intent: Rayudu

Whenever you see Patidar walk in, he comes with a lot of intent: Rayudu

Iswarya Menon's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed! (Photo Credit: Nikstudio/Instagram)

Iswarya Menon's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed!

Michael Sheen, David Tennant face most epic adventure in ‘Good Omens 3’ trailer

Michael Sheen, David Tennant face most epic adventure in ‘Good Omens 3’ trailer