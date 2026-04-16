Anupam Kher ‘deeply moved’ as Ishan Kishan names actor for strength during tough times

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Anupam Kher is full of gratitude after Indian cricket star Ishan Kishan revealed that the veteran actor-filmmaker inspired him during a difficult phase in his life.

Anupam shared a video of Ishan in conversation with mentalist Suhani Shah, who asks the cricketer how he bounced back from his low phase. She asked him to think about the inspiration that made him feel good or motivated.

She then asks the cricketer to think about it, and she writes “Anupam Kher” on a piece of paper. A stunned Ishaan reacts shockingly and asks, “how is this possible?” and that there is a “glitch”.

Reacting to the moment, Anupam posted a note stating that he has never met Kishan nor had any direct conversation with him, making the acknowledgment even more special and deeply moving for the actor.

He wrote: “Sometimes life surprises you in the most beautiful and humbling way. The brilliant mentalist Suhani Shah asked ace cricketer #IshanKishan a simple yet powerful question — “In your low phase, who gave you courage?” And to my absolute surprise… he said- #AnupamKher!! I have never met Ishan. We have never shared a conversation.”

“ Yet somewhere, silently, through the life I have lived, the choices I have made, and the belief I have carried — I could reach him. That, to me, is deeply moving.”

He said that such instances highlight the invisible connections people share and serve as a reminder of the impact one’s journey can have on others.

“It also reminds me of three beautiful truths: One — the sheer brilliance and intuition of #SuhaniShah!! Two — the quiet, invisible connections we all share as human beings. And three — the power of never giving up. You never know who is watching… who is drawing strength from your journey.”

Calling it a humbling experience, Anupam added that it reinforces his belief in perseverance and the importance of never giving up.

“I am humbled. I am grateful. And I feel a renewed sense of responsibility. Thank you, @ishankishan23 . Keep shining. Keep fighting. Because sometimes… your story becomes someone else’s strength. Jai Ho!”

--IANS

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