Michael Sheen, David Tennant face most epic adventure in ‘Good Omens 3’ trailer

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The makers of “Good Omens” have unveiled the official trailer for the finale of the fantasy comedy show.

The 90-minute episode from Amazon MGM Studios, Narrativia and BBC Studios Comedy will premiere on May 13 on Prime Video.

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in Season Two as the beloved and unlikely duo angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet.

Their millennia-long friendship has been fractured ever since Aziraphale accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley behind. Now, as the newly appointed Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, and is made worse when his plans cause some consternation among the other angels.

Meanwhile, heartbroken Crowley finds himself at rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond. From navigating London’s gangsters to thwarting Hellish threats, they face personal betrayals and the complexities of their own emotions in this timeless expedition.

Good Omens 3 stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

Also reprising their roles are Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Paul Chahidi as Sandalphon, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Sir Derek George Jacobi as The Metatron. Bilal Hasna joins the cast as Jesus.

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate; as well as BBC Studios Comedy’s Chief Creative Officer, Josh Cole serve as executive producers alongside Rachel Talalay, who directs the finale. Sarah-Kate Fenelon and Chris Newman serve as producers.

Good Omens is created by Neil Gaiman based on his and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel. Good Omens features various Christian themes and figures and follows various characters all trying to either encourage or prevent an imminent Armageddon, seen through the eyes of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley.

--IANS

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