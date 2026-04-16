Seventh arrest in Mumbai concert drug death case; police uncover wider supply network

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) In connection with the deaths of two individuals due to a suspected drug overdose at a live concert in Mumbai, the Vanrai Police Station has arrested another accused, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven, officials said.

According to the police, the latest arrest is of an individual allegedly linked to a larger syndicate involved in the supply of narcotics. Authorities are continuing their search for the main accused, believed to be the key figure orchestrating the distribution of drugs at large-scale events such as concerts and parties.

The accused was taken into custody late at night and is scheduled to be produced before a court. Investigators said that fresh details are emerging as the probe progresses into the deaths of two students who allegedly consumed drugs during a music concert held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon.

The ongoing investigation has revealed that drug consumption was not limited to before the event, but also continued during the live concert. Police have found that narcotics were transported from Kalyan to Mumbai using couriers, including porters, who then facilitated distribution among students.

According to officials, a consignment of MDMA, often known as yellow pills, ecstasy or Molly, was supplied just a day before the event, on April 10.

Additionally, the police have identified two arrested accused, Anand Patel and Pratik Pandey, as key figures in what they described as a significant drug supply network operating in Mumbai. Both individuals are known to each other and have allegedly been involved in such activities for several years.

Investigators said that Patel supplied MDMA prior to the concert, while Pandey handled its distribution among students. Police have also named another accused, Vinod Jain, who was reportedly aware that attendees were carrying drugs into the venue but allegedly allowed entry regardless.

The deceased students had reportedly purchased four MDMA pills for Rs 6,400, officials said. The investigation further indicates that drugs were delivered to Pandey at his hostel in the Charni Road area, where he subsequently distributed them within his circle.

According to the police, Pandey, a first-year MBA student, had easy access to fellow students, which enabled him to distribute narcotics without raising suspicion. He had reportedly been residing in a hostel in Mumbai, although both he and Patel are originally from Kalyan.

Officials said Patel had previously supplied drugs to the same group on earlier occasions as well. Some of the students had allegedly attended events in areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex in October 2025, where drug consumption was also reported.

The police further stated that Pandey provided four MDMA pills to the two deceased individuals in exchange for Rs 6,400 and distributed the remaining pills to other members of the group.

In her statement to the police, a female student who is currently undergoing treatment said she had consumed a yellow MDMA pill during the concert. She recalled that after taking the substance, everyone was dancing, but she had no memory of the events that followed.

Multiple police teams are continuing to investigate the case, with efforts underway to trace the larger network involved in the supply and distribution of drugs linked to the incident.

--IANS

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