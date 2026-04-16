Sylvester Stallone shares picture with Samuel L. Jackson as ‘Frisco King’ is in production

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has revealed that the fourth season as well as a spin-off series of Tulsa King titled Frisco King is in production and even shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the sets of comedy and crime drama television series. In the image, Stallone and Jackson are seen holding on to the script and sharing a laugh while standing alongside the maker of the show.

“From one king to another Frisco King is now in production! #FriscoKing,” he wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, Tulsa King had come out first in 2022. The series stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who has been recently released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization. It is Stallone's first leading role in a scripted television series.

The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A. C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Tulsa King was renewed for a second season, which premiered in 2024.

Paramount later confirmed the third season.The third season premiered in 2025.

A fourth season as well as a spin-off series called Frisco King which stars Samuel L. Jackson, have both been ordered.

Regarding Stallone, in a film career spanning more than five decades, he has received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Critics' Choice Award, as well as Academy Award and BAFTA Award nominations.

He is one of only two actors in history alongside Harrison Ford to have starred in a box-office No. 1 film across six consecutive decades.

In March 2026, it was announced that Stallone and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino would co-direct and co-write a 6-part miniseries featuring gangsters, showgirls, boxing, and music.The series is set to be shot in black and white, using 1930s cameras.

--IANS

dc/