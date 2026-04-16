April 16, 2026 11:26 AM हिंदी

Iswarya Menon's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed!

Iswarya Menon's character in Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' revealed! (Photo Credit: Nikstudio/Instagram)

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) The makers of director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham', featuring actor Virat Karrna in the lead, have now revealed that actress Iswarya Menon plays a character called Suvarna in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, Iswarya Menon and Nabha Natesh play the female leads in the film, which is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 3 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines to share Iswarya Menon's look in the film, the production house Nik Studios wrote, "Her love knows no bounds. Presenting the alluring @iswarya.menon as 'Suvarna' from #Nagabandham. Witness her gracious presence in #SuraSura from April 19th. In Cinemas Worldwide On July 3rd."

Sources close to the unit of the film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, have pointed out that the film is a dream project of director Abhishek Nama.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film.

'Nagabandham' is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

--IANS

mkr/

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