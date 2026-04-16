April 16, 2026 11:28 AM हिंदी

Vishal Jethwa preps for his next: Focusing on combination of bodyweight training, strength work

Vishal Jethwa preps for his next: Focusing on combination of bodyweight training, strength work

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa recently shared a glimpse of his palms covered in blisters, as he pushes his limits with an intense workout regime while preparing for his next film.

Vishal shared the picture along with a caption that read: “105 pull-ups. No shortcuts. 40 weighted (10kg), 60 bodyweight, 5 just to wake up.”

The training is for Vishal’s upcoming project, as he starts preparing for a physically demanding role.

Speaking about his training, Vishal said, “I’ve been focusing on a combination of bodyweight training and strength work to build overall fitness and endurance.”

He added: “The idea is to stay consistent, improve strength gradually, and push my limits every day while keeping the training disciplined and structured.”

A source close to the actor said: “Vishal has been spending a significant amount of time in the gym with his trainer Nikesh. This transformation is the result of rigorous and consistent training over the past one and a half months.”

“He has visibly gained muscle mass. This is in prep for an upcoming project that demands for him to be training to this intensity,” the source added.

Vishal’s recent release is “Homebound,” which, in January, failed to make it to the Oscars.

The film explores the experiences of two childhood friends portrayed by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa after they attempt to pass the national police exam.

Homebound, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, also features Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Vishal started his acting career in 2013 by landing the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He was roped in to play Bali in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in 2015.

The actor was then seen in an important role in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum starring Deepika Singh. He then bagged the role of Nasir in Peshwa Bajirao. In August 2017, he replaced actor Bhavesh Balchandani to play the role of Krishna in Chakradhari Ajay Krishna.He also appeared in Thapki Pyar Ki as Prince, and played a role in Ghatotkacha.

The actor made his Hindi film debut as the main antagonist in the 2019 film Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji.

In 2022, he featured in the medical thriller series Human alongside Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari.

Later that year, he played the title role in Revathi's slice of life drama film, Salaam Venky, co-starring Kajol, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj and Aahana Kumra. In 2023, he played a pivotal role in Vidyut Jammwal's IB71. He also featured as Hassan Ali in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan.

--IANS

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