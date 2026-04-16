Fatal Chhattisgarh incident again raises concerns over Vedanta's long-standing safety problems

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Mining major Vedanta’s industrial safety practices have come under renewed scrutiny after a deadly boiler tube explosion at its power plant in Chhattisgarh, where at least 14 workers have died and several others remain critical.

The Anil Agarwal-backed company -- which is engaged in natural resources mining -- has repeatedly figured in discussions around industrial safety, with workplace fatalities reported across its mining, metals, oil and gas, and power businesses over the years.

A 2010 compendium of London-listed firms flagged Vedanta Resources Ltd as having recorded 67 deaths, the highest among mining companies on the exchange at the time.

The fallout was significant, with the British Safety Council withdrawing a safety award previously conferred on the company and its subsidiary BALCO.

In another major incident, a chimney collapse in Korba, Chhattisgarh, led to 40 worker deaths, with police filing culpable homicide charges against company officials. The company had attributed the collapse to adverse weather conditions.

More recent disclosures suggest that safety concerns have not been fully resolved, according to reports.

Workplace fatalities across Vedanta’s operations rose from seven in FY20 to 13 in FY23, before moderating and then rising again to seven deaths in FY25, including six workers and one employee.

Industry comparisons also show Vedanta among companies with relatively high fatality counts.

The company’s FY25 annual report also flagged a sharp increase in internal complaints linked to workplace safety.

Employees and workers filed 1,363 health and safety-related complaints in FY25, more than double the 603 recorded in FY24.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the mishap. He announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

State Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 to those injured. He also ordered the Commissioner of the Bilaspur division to conduct an inquiry into the tragedy.

The district administration has also ordered a separate magisterial probe into the accident. The administration has been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured and to review safety standards.

The accident occurred on April 14 at the company’s plant in Singhanatarai village in Sakti district, when a high-pressure boiler tube ruptured, releasing superheated steam estimated at around 600 degrees celsius.

--IANS

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