Lakhs of people moved from huts to permanent homes since 2014: Gujarat Dy CM tells youth

Gandhinagar, June 19 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday that more than four crore permanent houses had been built across India over the past 12 years under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', allowing lakhs of poor families who previously lived in temporary huts to lead more dignified lives.

Addressing the "NAMO Yuva Samvad: Viksit Bharat Blueprint" programme at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said: "The country had witnessed significant progress since 2014 in sectors including agriculture, the economy, mobility, law and order, and youth and women empowerment, and that citizens across the country had benefited from these developments."

The programme was organised to encourage young people to play an active role in the vision of a developed India and to connect their ideas and suggestions with the nation's development agenda.

The Deputy Chief Minister interacted with students and young participants and spoke about the objectives of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

Deputy CM Sanghavi said, "Before 2014, many poor citizens were forced to live in makeshift dwellings, but that the construction of more than four crore permanent homes under the housing scheme had transformed living conditions for a large section of society."

Referring to financial inclusion, he added that more than half of the country's poor and middle-class families had previously remained outside the banking system, whereas they now had access to bank accounts for the first time.

"These figures are not merely government schemes but represent the nation's firm commitment to improving the standard of living of the poor," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi told the gathering that he had not come to deliver a formal speech but to listen to the thoughts and experiences of young people.

"Development achieved since 2014 had touched multiple sectors and had contributed to improving the lives of citizens," he emphasised.

Highlighting infrastructure projects, he cited that initiatives such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Atal Tunnel had significantly reduced travel time and fuel consumption.

He added: "By 2026, India had developed two-and-a-half times more airports than existed from Independence until 2014."

Through the UDAN scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister said that ordinary citizens and senior citizens were increasingly able to travel by air at affordable rates.

Speaking about rail connectivity, Deputy CM Sanghavi said: "Vande Bharat trains and the upcoming Bullet Train would not only save time but would also positively influence the social lives of lakhs of people who commute regularly for employment."

Referring to the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, he added that awareness about cleanliness among children was creating a strong foundation for a cleaner India in the future.

He urged young people to act responsibly and avoid littering public spaces.

The Deputy Chief Minister also cited the development of GIFT City, saying that a project once dismissed by critics as a "daydream" had evolved into a global financial centre.

He advised young entrepreneurs to focus on long-term and sustainable business models rather than pursuing short-term gains.

Addressing the role of social media, Deputy CM Sanghavi urged young people to avoid unverified rumours and misinformation and instead seek factual information.

He said, "'Viksit Bharat 2047' is the resolve for the collective development of nearly 140 crore Indians."

Encouraging the youth, he added that whenever they faced disappointment or discouragement in life, they should draw inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's struggles and perseverance.

"When you feel disheartened, read about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and his books, and find the path forward through hard work," he said.

The event also marked the celebration of 12 years of Prime Minister Modi's governance.

During the programme, Deputy CM Sanghavi released the book, titled 'Narendra Modi Ek Sarjak', written by Gujarat Sahitya Academy chairman Bhagyesh Jha.

--IANS

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