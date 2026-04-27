Ladakh yak herder thanks PM Modi for 'Mann Ki Baat' mention, as India shines at Brazil event

Ladakh, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighted India’s successful debut at an international cheese competition in Brazil, where the country secured four medals, including a notable contribution from Ladakh.

India made a historic debut at the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil 2026 (Brazil World Cheese Awards) in São Paulo, winning four medals, including a prestigious Super Gold. Indian artisanal cheeses, praised by the Prime Minister for boosting the dairy sector, competed against entries from over 30 countries and were judged by 350 experts, marking a significant entry onto the global stage.

Referring to the achievement during the programme, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of local innovation and traditional practices, bringing national attention to the efforts of yak herders and dairy producers from the Himalayan region.

Reacting to the mention in 'Mann Ki Baat', Thenlay Nurboo, a yak herder engaged in nomadic farming in Ladakh, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for recognising their work and amplifying it at national and international level.

Speaking to IANS, Nurboo said, "First of all I would like to thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart and from all the yak herders from Ladakh. I would also like to thank the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, as he also acknowledged and applauded this win."

He added that the achievement was not easy and involved extensive efforts and coordination among several institutions and individuals.

"It was not that easy as it may seem to be. There are a lot of formalities and hard work of a lot of people behind this win, especially the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Directorate of Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries, UT Ladakh. Through our team effort we were able to achieve this, so I would like to congratulate and thank them all," Nurboo said.

He further noted that the recognition during 'Mann Ki Baat' has encouraged local producers and brought global attention to Ladakh’s traditional cheese-making practices, particularly those based on yak milk.

The mention in the Prime Minister’s address is expected to boost morale among nomadic communities and help promote indigenous dairy products from remote regions like Ladakh, opening up possibilities for wider recognition and market access.

--IANS

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