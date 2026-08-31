‘Labuschagne's spot in Australian Test team almost untenable’, says Ponting

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Marnus Labuschagne’s position in the Test side has become ‘almost untenable’ following a prolonged period of poor form. He also urged the selectors to make decisive changes ahead of October's three-match Test tour to South Africa.

Labuschagne, 32, managed scores of just one, 31, and four during Australia's recent 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh at home. The number three batter has now gone 43 Test innings without registering a century, with his last triple-figure score coming against England in the Ashes at Manchester in July 2023.

"This has been a very dominant side for a long period of time, but I think they have been carrying a few guys through the last couple of years. I think it is inevitable that change is made going to South Africa - Labuschagne's spot in the side is almost untenable, so they have to look at someone at No 3," Ponting told Sky Sports News on Monday.

He also suggested that moving opener Travis Head back down to his familiar middle-order position could open the door for fresh blood to be injected into the batting line-up, as Australia prepare for the Test series starting on October 9 in Durban.

"Eventually they will also want Travis Head back at No 5 rather than opening, so that could present a chance for a youngster to come in and open the batting. It won't be easy against that South Africa attack, but we have got to the point where we have to try something. I don't think we are going to get any worse or lose anything and may just unearth a really good talent as well," he added.

Addressing ongoing speculation that his former teammate Mike Hussey could be appointed as England's new Test batting coach, Ponting joked that he had attempted to steer his compatriot away from taking the role under newly-appointed head coach Stephen Fleming.

"I saw Mike Hussey last week and said, 'If you take that job, I will never speak to you again!' I think I have scared him off! I am not sure what he is going to do. I believe there might be a job in the pipeline for him around the Australian team, so I am not sure of his status.

“I also read a report that he might be the next head coach of Chennai Super Kings, which could rule him out of everything anyway. At the end of the day, we are all coaches and in it to do whatever we can do. He has done it before and could easily slip back into that role again."

--IANS

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