La Liga heads for tense final day with Europe, survival at stake

Madrid, May 21 (IANS) The top-flight La Liga heads into a dramatic final weekend, with two European places and two relegation spots to be decided in a tense two-hour spell in Spain on Saturday night.

Barcelona have already been crowned champions, Real Madrid are guaranteed to finish second, and Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Real Betis have secured places in next season's Champions League.

Real Sociedad have qualified for the Europa League after winning the Copa del Rey against Atletico Madrid in March, leaving Celta Vigo in pole position to claim the second Europa League spot.

Sixth-placed Celta is three points ahead of Getafe and will secure sixth place with a draw at home to Sevilla, which sealed their top-flight survival last weekend. However, a Sevilla win at Balaidos, combined with a Getafe victory at home to Osasuna, would see Getafe leapfrog Celta into sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

If Getafe fail to beat an Osasuna side that needs a point to confirm survival after a poor end to the season, Rayo Vallecano could move into seventh and take a Conference League place.

Rayo must win away to Alaves, which also secured survival last weekend. However, if Rayo beat Crystal Palace in next week's Conference League final, it would qualify for the Europa League, opening up an extra European place for the team finishing eighth.

Valencia can also climb to seventh, but need to beat Barcelona at home and hope both Rayo and Getafe slip up. Barcelona are expected to rotate their starting lineup, although it showed in last weekend's draw against Betis that it remains competitive.

Espanyol have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe if they beat Real Sociedad at home, Rayo and Getafe both lose, and Valencia fail to win.

The relegation battle is even tighter, with Mallorca, Girona, Elche, Osasuna, and Levante all still in danger. The outlook is bleak for second-bottom Mallorca, which must beat already-relegated Oviedo and hope Girona fail to beat Elche, Getafe beat Osasuna, and Levante avoid defeat against Betis.

Girona start the final day in the relegation zone but will survive with a home win against Elche, while Elche need only a draw at Montilivi.

Osasuna need a point at Getafe, as Spain's head-to-head rule would count against them if they finish level on points with Mallorca and Elche. Levante, after a strong late-season run, only need to avoid defeat against Betis, although it could still go down to the wire if they lose and finish level on points with Elche.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde will be in their respective dugouts for the final time when the two sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu, with only pride at stake.

Atletico Madrid's match against Villarreal on Sunday will decide which team finishes third and which ends the season fourth.

--IANS

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