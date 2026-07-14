Kushal Tandon speaks about Zaid Darbar’s wife Gauahar to Sohail Khan: Once I was in love with some girl…

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The conversation around his past seems to not die down as Kushal Tandon himself spoke about his ex Gauahar Khan to his “Alliance” co-contestant Sohail Khan and said that once he was in love with “some girl” and revealed that Zaid Darbar is married to her.

The ongoing tension between Kushal Tandon and Aly Goni reached a new high as the two confronted their differences. Caught between his bond with Kushal and his brother Aly, Arsalan Goni attempted to address the conflict, questioning Kushal’s choice of words.

Amidst the drama, Kushal shared a candid moment with Sohail as he opened up about his past equation with Zaid Darbar.

Kushal said: “Once I was in love with some girl, he is married to that girl.”

Zaid responded with maturity, recalling his wife’s words about Kushal, “Woh bahut achha insaan hai Zaid (He is a good human being, Zaid).”

As Kushal later approached Arsalan hoping to resolve their differences, Arsalan chose not to revisit the conversation, leaving their disagreement hanging in the air.

Meanwhile, the Legends turned their attention towards Riva Kishan’s gameplay, discussing her with Ace Mini Mathur.

While Nikhil Chinapa believed Riva was fully aware of her gameplay decisions, Mini’s playful observation, "She is neta ji without the white salwar kameez... without the white saree with the red border," hinted that Riva’s growing influence had not gone unnoticed.

The headquarters then witnessed another fiery clash when Kushal and Nikhil Chinapa revisited a conversation involving Sohail Khan.

While Kushal claimed Sohail had been referred to as the alliance’s weak link, Nikhil clarified that his words had been misunderstood, stating, “Maine yeh nahi kaha... main ek team mein nahi khelna chahta hoon jahan 4 pahiye ka khel hai, 3 pahiye ke saath (I didn't say that... I don't want to play for a team that has four wheels while I'm playing with only three).”

The argument intensified, with Nikhil walking away saying, “Grow up, man... I'm upset with you for trying to twist my words.”

As the dust settled on the argument, the headquarters wasted no time in introducing a task that would once again test the alliances' strategy and teamwork. A high-stakes supermarket task then tested the rival alliances, with every correct answer carrying an assigned value.

Emerging victorious, the Kings had to swap one Ally, bringing Vriddhi into the Kings while sending Ruhee to the Hunters. Meanwhile, after finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard once again, the Legends were tasked with nominating one Ally to be added to the "To Be Deleted" list ultimately choosing Payal.

As the task came to an end, the focus shifted from strategy to relationships, with one long-standing rift finally finding a resolution.

Kushal Tandon attempted to mend fences with Aly Goni, putting their differences aside after days of tension.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, airs on Prime Video.

--IANS

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