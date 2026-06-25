Kushal Tandon on his equation with Ekta Kapoor: She ‘always wanted the best for me’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Television actor Kushal Tandon has opened up about his bond with Ekta Kapoor.

He described her as someone who has always supported and guided him throughout his career. The ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actor shared that the producer has consistently wanted the best for him. Kushal also revealed that his association with producer Ekta Kapoor played a key role in his decision to join the upcoming reality show “Alliance.”

Before joining the show, Kushal shared the reason behind his decision. He said, “First of all, never say never. I had no plans to do a reality show for a very long time and haven’t done one in the last 12 years. But I agreed to do this show because of my mentor and guru, Ekta Kapoor. I am also working on two web shows with her. I have immense faith in her guidance and judgment. She has always wanted the best for me, and I know she will guide me in the right direction.”

Notably, Ekta Kapoor has extended strong support for his comeback. The producer recently took to social media to wish him luck as he begins this new journey.

Kushal Tandon is set to reunite with Ekta Kapoor for two upcoming web series projects. The actor has previously collaborated with Ekta on multiple successful ventures. He made his television comeback in 2023 with “Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka,” where he played Reyansh Lamba opposite Shivangi Joshi on Sony TV. In the digital space, he starred in the 2020 romantic drama “Bebaakee,” in which he portrayed Sufiyaan Abdullah. Earlier, in 2018, he featured in Ekta Kapoor’s web series “Hum – I’m Because of Us” on ALTBalaji.”

Meanwhile, Kushal Tandon’s new show “Alliance” is a social-strategy reality series hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The show brings together 16 celebrities who compete in a high-stakes survival format, entering as eight pairs and continuously forming, testing, and breaking alliances to stay in the game. The reality show will premiere worldwide on June 26

--IANS

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