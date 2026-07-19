Kunchacko Boban's 'Unmadham' trailer sends a shiver down your spine

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) The makers of director Kiran Das's eagerly awaited Malayalam investigative horror thriller, 'Unmadham', featuring Kunchacko Boban and Lijomol Jose in the lead, have now released an official trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Production house T Series Films took to its social media timelines to share the link to the recently released trailer.

It wrote, "Every buried truth has a way of finding its voice.Presenting the official Trailer of #Unmadham. In Cinemas on July 31, 2026. UNMADHAM Trailer out now link in bio. A Panorama Studios Worldwide Release."

The trailer released begins with Kunchako Boban, a police officer, asking his superior about a particular 174 case in Kongad station. His superior tells him to just pull up the case file and check. However, Kunchacko Boban says that everybody is scared to touch that file. Then even as their conversation continues as a voice over, some scary, eerie scenes are presented to viewers.

The superior points out that the first questions that cops ask in a case are who, when, where, how and why. He explains that none of the replies to these questions in the case concerned raised any suspicion.

The trailer then shows Kunchacko Boban having a conversation with Lijomol Jose. She asks him,"Weren'tyou the one who told that anyone who tried to dig deep into this case ended up in trouble?." Their conversation also lets audiences know that the case has happened six years ago and that proving facts was going to be difficult.

The trailer also gives away the fact that Kunchako Boban has opened the file and that somebody superior gets to know that he has touched it, he won't be able to continue to serve in the station.

Quite a few eerie developments are showcased and Kunchacko Boban is seen escaping death by a whisker.

Meanwhile, while the lower rung police officers are sure of the presence of spirits and ghosts, the higher ups look to downplay it saying that it is just superstition. The lower rung policemen consider the case to be a cursed one and warn Kunchacko Boban from going near it.

Then, one Panchami night, strange and eerie things happen, pushing Kunchacko Boban to his wits' end. What happens then is what the film is all about.

The eerie elements in the film's trailer send a shiver down your spine, while the investigative aspects presented in the trailer catch your attention. On the whole, the film appears to be a fine mix of both an investigative crime thriller and horror drama.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Ram Mirchandani and Rajesh Menon, the film, which has music by Mujeeb Majeed and cinematography by Arjun Sethu, is slated to hit screens on July 31 this year.

--IANS

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