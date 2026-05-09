Kunal Kemmu shares pictures of ‘me as a child and me with my child’

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu sauntered down memory lane as he shared a picture from his childhood along with photographs of his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, when she was a baby.

Sharing a slice of his life from his childhood days and also giving a peek into Inaaya’s time as a baby, the actor tagged it as “lullaby Nostalgia.” He also mentioned about his new song “Nindiya”, which came out on May 7.

He wrote: “Lullaby Nostalgia. Me as a child and me with my child. Nindiya.. out now”

Talking about his latest song Nindiya, Kunal had earlier shared that it came from some of the quietest, most real moments he has experienced as a parent.

He had said: “‘Nindiya’ came from some of the quietest, most real moments I’ve experienced as a parent. It wasn’t something I set out to write as a song, it was just a feeling that stayed with me.”

The actor, who is married to actress Soha Ali Khan and has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, added that “there’s something incredibly pure about the way you comfort your child, the things you hope for them, the dreams you quietly carry. I think that’s what this track holds for me - a small piece of those moments.”

Kunal got married to Soha in 2015, in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter in 2017.

Created originally as a lullaby for his daughter Inaaya during quiet, everyday moments, Nindiya has now been thoughtfully developed into a full-fledged musical piece retaining its raw emotion while expanding its sonic world.

On the acting font, Kunal’s latest release is the series ‘Single Papa’ on Netflix, which also has stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him.

--IANS

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