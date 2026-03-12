March 12, 2026 5:51 PM हिंदी

Kumbh Mela's viral sensation Monalisa rejects 'love jihad' claims after interfaith wedding

Thiruvananthapuram, March 12 (IANS) Monalisa Bhosle, who recently went viral during the Kumbh Mela, on Thursday dismissed allegations that her interfaith marriage amounted to 'love jihad', calling out such claims as false and misleading.

Addressing a press conference here in the state capital city a day after her wedding took place here at a temple, Monalisa said the marriage had been portrayed incorrectly by sections of the media, particularly some Hindi outlets which alleged religious conversion.

“There is no such thing. Wrong propaganda is being spread. Everyone in society is equal,” she said.

Monalisa, a native of Indore, married Farhan Khan, who is from Maharashtra, after approaching the Thampanoor Police Station seeking protection from her family, who opposed the relationship.

Police later facilitated the wedding at the Arumanoor Sri Nainar Deva Temple under tight security arrangements.

“I am an adult and my real name is Monalisa Bhosle. My family had arranged another marriage for me, which is why I took this decision,” she said, adding that the couple had met about seven months ago during a film shoot.

The two had first connected through Facebook about a year-and-a-half ago and later met when Monalisa arrived in Poovar near here for a film shoot.

When her family objected to the relationship, the couple approached police for protection on Wednesday.

Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, was called to the police station, where officers informed the family that since she had attained the age of 18, she was an adult and had the legal right to choose whom she wished to marry.

State CPI(M) Secretary, M.V. Govindan and Education Minister V. Sivankutty attended the ceremony and later greeted the young couple.

Farhan said they chose Kerala for the wedding as they expected strong opposition to their relationship elsewhere in the country.

“We plan to stay in Kerala for some time,” he said, adding that their relationship blossomed during a film shoot. Monalisa said she was overwhelmed by the support they received in the state.

“Kerala is very beautiful and people here have supported us greatly,” added the social media sensation.

