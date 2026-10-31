'Kuldeep a very good bowler, but not up to mark with bat': Pujara on bowler's limited ODI presence

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara opined that Kuldeep Yadav's limited capability with the bat is a key reason behind his sparse appearances in India's ODI side as the team wants a cushion in the lower-middle order.

India have given Kuldeep limited games this year in ODIs as he has had to sit out of five of the 12 matches and mostly in overseas conditions. He was in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England but had to warm the bench as India played Shivam Dube at No.8 and Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as their spinners.

India have also generally preferred playing Harshit Rana at No.8, and although he is currently injured, he remains in the scheme of things for longer period. Speaking on Kuldeep's limited appearances, Pujara stated that the bowler is not that capable with the bat, which remains the key reason for him to warm the benches.

"I think in ODI cricket, you need depth, especially when you play outside India. So, when you look at any team, their balance is better only when they have the option of batting at number seven and number eight.

"Number seven has to be an all-rounder, and number eight has to be a bowler who can bat a bit. With Kuldeep, he is a very good bowler, but his batting is not up to the mark. So, India are always looking at someone who can bat at number eight," Pujara told JioStar.

Meanwhile, ex-India cricketer and former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar emphasised the importance of having five proper bowlers in the Playing XI, highlighting how Australia used the strategy during the World Cup 2023. "In T20 cricket, I believe you need depth because you play attacking cricket. In ODI cricket, you have time to adapt, right? According to me, if you don't take wickets, no matter how long your batting line-up goes, very rarely will a team win a championship because of their seventh or eighth batsman.

"However, it has happened many times that the fifth bowler can win you a championship. In the last World Cup, the differentiating factor was how Australia bowled. In the final, Australia took regular wickets, restricted India and then won the championship. So, for me, in ODIs, bowlers win you tournaments," Nayar said.

--IANS

vm/vi