Kubbra Sait on unrealistic body standards in the age of social media

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait opened up about the unrealistic body standards in the age of social media during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

She said that instead of blaming the medium, one should question the reason behind the insecurity.

Kubbra was asked, "Social media has created immense pressure on actors, especially regarding body standards. Do you think this pressure is becoming dangerous?"

She said, "I think we often blame the medium for our insecurities. But the real question is—why are we insecure in the first place? If you believe in yourself, no platform can make you feel insecure. I personally choose not to alter my appearance beyond basic fitness—that’s my choice. But if someone else chooses differently, that’s their decision."

"We need to stop judging others and focus on our own lives. Security or insecurity comes from within, not from social media", Kubbra went on to add.

During the interaction, Kubbra also reflected on her journey.

When asked, "Since 2010, you’ve played so many roles—how have you evolved as an actor?" she said that everything begins with opportunity.

Kubbra shared, "When you get a chance, it’s important not to lose it, because that’s where your growth lies. For me, consistency, discipline, and excitement have been constant. There was always this clarity within me—“mujhe yeh karna hi hai.”"

She added that the day she moved to Mumbai, she knew this is what she wanted to do.

"Before that, I was doing what everyone else was doing. I had a well-paying job abroad and was doing well professionally, but I kept asking myself—was I truly happy?," she added.

"When I came here, my journey made sense. When you work consistently in something that gives you joy, your journey naturally progresses, one step at a time. The people I’ve worked with have inspired me and given me courage. Honestly, the results I’ve received are far beyond my imagination. I feel very grateful," concluded Kubbra.

--IANS

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