Kubbra Sait has ‘Sankalp’ reunion with Nana Patekar, Prakash Jha, Sanjay Kapoor

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait shared a glimpse of the “grand slam Sankalp” reunion, featuring names such as Nana Patekar, Prakash Jha, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

Kubbra took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her luncheon with the cast and crew of the socio-political drama series helmed by Prakash Jha.

For the caption, she wrote: “The grand slam #Sankalp reunion!! How could we not celebrate in true @prakashjproductions style… lunch + laughs always So much LOVE.”

The show, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi, explores how power is manufactured not through elections, but through mentorship and institutional control. Inspired by the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta chronicles, the series reimagines political strategy for modern India, where classrooms replace battlefields and bureaucrats replace soldiers, as per the synopsis.

Talking about the 42-year-old actress, she is known for her work in films such as Ready, Sultan, Deva and Son of Sardaar 2. She has also worked in the OTT in projects such as RejctX, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Farzi, Shehar Lakhot, The Trial, Sacred Games and Foundation.

She was recently seen in the reality show Rise and Fall hosted by Ashneer Grover. It is based on the British show of the same name. It has contestants divided themselves into the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers lived in a luxurious penthouse making the decisions, the Workers lived in the basement, carrying out tasks to earn money for the prize pot.

She will next be seen in the Varun Dhawan-starrer “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain,” a romantic-comedy, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The title is reportedly inspired by the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from David Dhawan's 1999 blockbuster “Biwi No.1," featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the much-talked-about drama will see Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

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