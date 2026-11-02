KSLTA becomes India's first state tennis body to adopt National Sports Governance Act, 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) In a landmark move for sports administration in the country, the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has become the first state tennis association in India to adopt the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, following a unanimous resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Bengaluru.

The resolution was adopted unanimously following active participation and deliberations by members representing the association, reflecting a collective commitment to embracing the principles of transparency, accountability, ethical administration and good governance envisaged under the new legislation.

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, enacted by the Government of India, seeks to establish a robust and transparent framework for the administration of sports in the country. It emphasises institutional accountability, democratic functioning, athlete welfare, ethical practices and effective grievance-redressal mechanisms, while seeking to bring Indian sports administration in line with international best practices.

The move by KSLTA follows the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) adoption of amendments to its Constitution on July 26, 2026, to bring it in conformity with the new legislation, making it one of the first National Sports Federations in the country to align with the Act.

With the unanimous decision, KSLTA has now taken the lead among state tennis associations in embracing the new governance framework, setting an important precedent for other state associations across the country.

Maheshwar Rao, IAS, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority and also Secy KSLTA said, "Sports in India is at an important crossroads, and the National Sports Policy 2025 provides us with a comprehensive roadmap for the future. We believe that the responsibility of taking this vision forward does not rest with the government alone. Sports associations have an equally important role to play in translating these objectives into meaningful action on the ground.

Sunil Yajaman, Jt. Secy, AITA and also Jt. Secy, KSLTA said, "While AITA has already taken the lead at the national federation level, we are proud that KSLTA is the first state tennis association in the country to adopt this framework. We hope this initiative inspires other state associations to embrace these reforms and collectively contribute towards building a stronger sporting ecosystem in India."

--IANS

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