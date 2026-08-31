August 31, 2026 3:11 PM हिंदी

Krushna Abhishek cheers for wife Kashmera Shah as she talks about body positivity

Krushna Abhishek cheers for wife Kashmera Shah as she talks about body positivity

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek cheered for wife Kashmera Shah as she talked about body positivity and embracing one's flaws in her latest post on social media.

Kashmera took to her official Instagram account on Monday and dropped a video montage of a string of smouldering pictures of herself, flaunting those perfect curves.

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant said that she loves her body with all its flaws. Kashmera further announced that she has now decided to go on diet.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Just a reminder to myself that I am fierce and unedited and not shy at all of my flaws. This is my body and I own it and I love it. Now going on a diet so help me god (sic)."

Krushna reacted to the post with a "Wow".

Appreciating her in the comment section, one of the netizens wrote, "You are absolutely fierce, unapologetic and beautiful just the way you are!".

“My queen, always beautiful, always fearless!", penned another one.

The third comment read, "Own it, embrace it, love it! You’re beautiful in your own skin."

On another note, Kashmera recently voiced her support for 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Sunita's strained marriage with Govinda.

Kashmera said that she stands by Sunita, stressing that she would always protect her family.

She spoke to the shutterbugs stationed outside actor Abhishek Kumar's birthday party. When asked to comment on the situation, Kashmera said, “I am with Sunita. She has never raised her voice earlier. She has never said that this is wrong, that is wrong but is she is saying it today, so there must be something wrong."

“I will be standing with all the ladies of my family. I will protect my family no matter what," she went on to add.

Following a long-standing rift between Sunita and Kashmera, which went on for years, these two finally reunited on the sets of the cooking reality show 'Laughter Chefs', where Kashmera and Krushna were contestants.

--IANS

pm/

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