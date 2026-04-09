Kritika Kamra: Was sure that I won’t take a long break pre and post wedding

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra, who got married just a month ago, has bounced back to work and said that she was always sure that she won’t take a long break pre and post wedding.

The 37-year-old actress is currently juggling promotional duties for her series Matka King while simultaneously shooting for her upcoming project. Despite the whirlwind of celebrations, Kritika and her husband, Gaurav Kapur, managed to squeeze in a quick 3 to 4 day getaway to Goa.

Speaking about getting back to work, Kritika said in a statement, “It was a beautiful and special time for me personally but I was always sure that I won’t take a long break pre and post wedding.”

However, the couple are now back to work. Gaurav too is keeping busy with the ongoing IPL season.

She added: “Gaurav and I are both back to doing what we love with new energy. I’m really excited to share more about ‘Matka King’ and going back to set for my upcoming film that I’ve been training for. Busy days ahead but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Sources close to the actress reveal that Kritika has been diligently managing her time between promotional events for Matka King and her ongoing shoot, showcasing her dedication and passion for her craft.

Kritika and Gaurav got married on March 11 in an intimate wedding setting with their families and a close circle of friends in attendance. They had their registrar wedding at home.

Talking about Kritika, she made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. She made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

--IANS

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