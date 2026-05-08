Kritika Kamra: I’ve never dressed to please anybody

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Kritika Kamra is a “fashion enthusiast” and says she has always dressed up for herself. The actress added that the approval she enjoys the most is from her girlfriends or women in general.

Speaking about navigating the tension between dressing for yourself and dressing for the gaze that comes with being in the public eye, Kritika told IANS: “This is something I realized very early on in life, that I enjoy dressing up. I do it for myself.”

“It makes a difference to my day, to my confidence.”

Kritika went to a design school in New Delhi to study Fashion Communication, which she says has helped her “really understand fashion differently.”

“I'm excited about how my clothes are made or, you know, I know what it takes to make a certain textile or what kind of work goes into the making of anything I wear. So, I’m usually really curious about that.”

Kritika says she is aware of what’s happening in the fashion world in terms of “trends.”

She added: “Because I’m a fashion enthusiast. But I have always dressed up for myself. And if anything, I think the approval I enjoy most is the approval of my girlfriends or women in general, because we look at fashion in a very different way, and we have that eye for detail.”

“I’ve never dressed to please anybody,” the actress said.

She added: “But if there is any feedback I enjoy, it is definitely from the women in my life. And, of course, I get to work with very talented people, incredible designers and stylists, so my job gives me that privilege.”

“I’m really inspired by their work, but when I put a look together, I think it’s more instinctive. It is definitely inspired by other people’s work, and it is, most of the time, about working with these beautiful clothes that have come especially for me. So that’s something that I’m really grateful for.”

Kritika says she is “very much involved” in the process of putting her look together with her team.

She concluded: “I am very instinctive about it because I do enjoy this a lot.”

--IANS

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