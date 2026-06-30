June 30, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon shares a heartfelt letter from a young fan: You are very beautiful

Kriti Sanon shares a heartfelt letter from a young fan: You are very beautiful

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt handwritten letter from a young fan in her latest post on social media.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a photo dump from the first half of 2026.

In the letter written by a 6th grader, she had called Kriti 'beautiful and well-dressed'.

She further mentioned that she has also danced on the title track from Kriti's movie ‘Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljhagii,' co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

The letter penned by Kriti's little fan went like this, "I (heart emoji) you. You dress very well and you are very beautiful. I have also danced on your song - ‘Teri baton mein aisa uljhagii.’

Love, Kyna Gilani

Grade 6

Seat 3A

P.S. My trip would be perfect if I can get a pic with you :) (sic)."

The letter also included a sketch of a robot inspired by Kriti's character in 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljhagii'.

The post further included some unseen moments from Kriti's 2026 so far.

From random selfies to stylish solos, to a glimpse of her workout session, to skincare, to some play time with her furry friend, to fun time with family in the snow, the 'Mimi' actress seemed to have had an eventful year so far.

In one of the photos, we could also see Kriti hugging her 'Cocktail 2' co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

"Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will..) (sic)," Kriti captioned the post.

Talking about 'Cocktail 2', directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films, the drama also features Shahid Kapoor as the lead.

A spiritual sequel to 'Cocktail (2012)' featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, 'Cocktail 2' got a theatrical release on 19 June 2026. It emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

--IANS

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