Kriti Sanon reveals she was extremely 'cranky' due to a strict diet during 'Cocktail 2' shoot

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen essaying the role of Ally in the much-talked-about sequel, "Cocktail 2," has left everybody spellbound with her picture-perfect physique.

However, looking like a million bucks means being on a strict diet and regularly sweating it out in the gym.

Addressing the media during the trailer launch event of the drama, Kriti admitted to being extremely cranky during the filming of the sequel, as she was getting to eat very little, being on one of the toughest diets of her life, that too in Italy.

She was heard saying, "I must say it was a very tough experience because I wasn't getting to eat much, and I was, for the first time in my life, on a very strict diet, that too in Italy. And I think Shahid can vouch for the fact that I was extremely cranky and hangry all the time."

However, Kriti added that despite going through all that, she now feels all her hard work has paid off as people are connecting with her character Ally.

"So yeah, I mean, everything is worth it, I hope so, now that you're saying that Ally is feeling like your spirit animal, I hope everything is worth it," she added.

The makers of Homi Adajania's directorial unveiled the gripping trailer of the drama on Tuesday, which shows a modern-day emotional rollercoaster set against a dreamy summer backdrop.

Revealing what she is most excited about in "Cocktail 2", Kriti stated, “What I love about Cocktail 2 is that it feels stylish & visually refreshing, but also very relatable & modern. The relationships are messy, warm, and real in their own way. The characters are beautifully flawed, & the film is a toast to friendship & love from today’s lens. And honestly, the music just takes everything to another level!”

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, “Cocktail 2” is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on June 19, this year.

--IANS

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