Kriti Sanon enjoys England and India’s match with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Edgbaston Stadium

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is enjoying the ongoing ODI match between England and India at the Edgbaston Stadium with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shared Kabir’s story in which the rumoured couple can be seen with their friend.

Kriti and Kabir have been spotted together several times, from a dinner in Mumbai to a quiet Diwali celebration at Kriti’s home. Kriti has reportedly spoken about how important “constants” are in her life, in an industry where so much is transient, she seems to value stability, hinting that Kabir might be one such constant for her.

Last year in November, the actress had shared a throwback picture with her rumoured beau wishing him on his birthday. The picture seems to be from one of their vacations as the rumoured couple can be seen wearing comfort wear.

The actress wrote on the picture, "Happy Birthday to the one I can be stupid with! @k.a.b.b.s May this world never change the good heart you have (sic)".

Kabir, who is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent's University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Earlier, the actress appeared on the streaming chat show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, and shared that her crush is not from the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, in which she shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

--IANS

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