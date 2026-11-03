Kris Jenner’s birthday wish for 'angle' Kendall Jenner: You will always be my little girl

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Reality star Kris Jenner penned a lovely birthday wish for her daughter Kendall Jenner as she turned a year older on Tuesday.

Sharing some rare photos of the mother and daughter duo over the years, Kris expressed her admiration for the woman Kendall has turned into. She applauded the birthday star for giving her hundred percent to everything she decides to do.

"Happy birthday to my angel girl @KendallJenner! I am so proud of everything you’ve accomplished, but even more proud of the amazing woman you are and the life you’re creating for yourself. You are kind, passionate, patient, funny, loving, smart, creative, gentle, loyal, and you give 100% of yourself to everything you do and to everyone you love. We are all so blessed to be loved by you, my sweet girl. (sic)," shw wrote on her IG.

Kris wished Kendall all the love and happiness as she stepped into her new year.

Expressing her love, she added, "I hope this year brings you so much love, happiness, and time for all the things that make you happiest. I love you more than I could ever put into words and no matter how grown up you get, you will always be my little girl. Happy birthday, my beautiful Kenny! (Red heart emoji) Mommy (Cake and kiss emoji)"

Born on 3 November 1995, Kendall began modeling at the tender age of 14. Over the years, she has become one of the top fashion models in the industry. She has walked the ramp for some of the major fashion houses, such as Chanel, Dior, Versace, Prada, Fendi, and Givenchy, to name just a few.

Kendall rose to fame, along with her other sisters, with the reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

--IANS

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