Kris Jenner mourns mother Mary Jo Shannon: My heart is broken into a million pieces

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Reality TV star Kris Jenner has shared an emotional tribute following the death of her mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who passed away aged 91, remembering her as the "heart of our family."

Kim Kardashian's mother penned a heartfelt post reflecting on the unconditional love, wisdom, and strength she gave their family, while expressing gratitude for the life and childhood MJ gave her.

Kris wrote as the caption: “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Kris said that her mother taught her that family is everything.

“She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter…”

She added: “Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”

Kris said that if she has done anything right in this world, it’s because she spent her life trying to live in a way that would make her mother proud.

“Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

--IANS

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