KPIT Technologies founder Ravi Pandit passes away at 71

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) KPIT Technologies founder and Chairman Ravi Pandit passed away in Pune on Friday at age of 71, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dr. S.B. (Ravi) Pandit was the Chairman and Co-Founder of the K&P Group and played a major role in building KPIT Technologies into a global mobility technology company focused on automotive software and engineering solutions.

Under his leadership, KPIT Technologies expanded its presence across 15 countries, providing software-defined mobility solutions for the automotive sector, including autonomous driving, electrification and clean energy technologies.

Apart from his corporate leadership, Pandit was actively associated with several public policy, sustainability and social initiatives.

He co-founded institutions such as Pune International Centre and Janwani, and supported policy research initiatives through the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

Pandit has represented Indian industry on various national platforms, including as President of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), and contributed to multiple committees of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

KPIT Technologies shares were trading 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 732.50 apiece on the BSE on Friday. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,433 and a 52-week low of Rs 625 on the exchange.

Earlier this week, the company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 163 crore for the March quarter, compared to Rs 245 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the decline in profit, the company posted a 12 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,711 crore in Q4 FY26, against Rs 1,528 crore a year earlier.

--IANS

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