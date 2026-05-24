'Personal, not linked to any political party': KMC chief on notice over illegal constructions in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Smita Pandey said on Sunday that the notices which have been issued against illegal constructions in the city are "entirely personal and not linked to any political outfit".

She was present in the city's Beleghata area for the demolition of illegal constructions belonging to strongman Raju Naskar.

The Commissioner clearly mentioned that the action was being carried out with legal procedures.

A sharp political debate erupted between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over a demolition drive in Kolkata and after KMC issued notices to several properties linked to Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress described it as "political vendetta", while the BJP welcomed KMC's decision.

Speaking to IANS, KMC Commissioner Smita Pandey said: "There are several illegal constructions here, not just one, but many adjacent to it as well. We followed the entire procedure. Notices were issued and adequate opportunity for a hearing was given. There was no objection in carrying out the action."

She clarified that the notices are entirely individual in nature and have nothing to do with any political party.

The Commissioner added: "Police personnel were present at the spot to assist us. We have not received any complaint against either our officers or police personnel."

Pandey also said: "Demolition drive is taking place at six locations today. We will take the necessary legal steps in this matter. There are many illegal constructions in Kolkata, and we are preparing a database of them. Notices have already been issued in some places, while several cases are pending in court. We also have to comply with court orders."

"We face objections in many places, but we will certainly take action wherever there are no objections," she added.

Regarding the notices served to Abhishek Banerjee, she said: "Process will go on. He has asked for some time. We will look into the matter."

The Commissioner also indicated that strict action would be taken against other illegal constructions in different parts of West Bengal in the coming days.

--IANS

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