'KKR’s top order definitely needs to fire this season', opines L Balaji ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji has stressed the importance of Kolkata Knight Riders’ top order performing consistently if the three-time champions are to challenge for the title.

With key players departing after the 2025 season, KKR’s batting lineup faces fresh scrutiny, and Balaji believes the responsibility will largely fall on skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, and the team’s overseas openers.

Balaji suggested a reshuffled batting order could maximise KKR’s potential. “I always feel that KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane should bat in the top order. He shouldn’t bat at anything less than number three. He has done phenomenally well with CSK at number three and scored a lot of runs. So, he batting one down would be good for both him and KKR. Cameron Green can come out to bat at number four. That will give him time to settle down and then start going after the bowlers. So, a top four of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane and Cameron Green is going to be the go-to one,” he told JioStar.

The former pacer also highlighted the urgent need for KKR’s top-order to find form early in the season. “KKR’s top order definitely needs to fire. Last season they missed out because they let go of players like Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, who were phenomenal when they won the tournament in 2024. Somebody needs to step in now. Probably, Cameron Green or Finn Allen. And of course, you have a young talent like Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Their time has come now. If they do well, KKR will get massive momentum. Their performance will surely be something to watch out for,” he added.

The 19th edition of the cash-rich event is set to commence on March 28, with KKR scheduled to play the second game of the tournament, against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

--IANS

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