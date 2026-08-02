Kirti Kulhari reveals battling stress after months of work pressure: ‘It had become a way of life’

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari has opened up about dealing with stress and the importance of taking time for self-care.

Sharing a glimpse of her wellness journey, the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress revealed that she had been considering undergoing Panchakarma therapy for some time. Kirti shared that the last six to seven months had been extremely demanding as she was deeply involved in her first film as a producer. She admitted that the pressure and workload had caused stress to become a part of her daily life.

The actress reflected that while a part of her wanted to accept the stress as normal, a bigger part of her knew that she was not comfortable with it. Kirti emphasized the need to step away, recharge, and focus on her well-being. Sharing her photos and videos, Kirti Kulhari wrote, “Sometimes getting away is the only way #panchkarma was on my mind for a while and last 6-7 months I had spent buried in my first film as a producer. Stress had become a way of life. A part of me wanted to normalise it but a bigger part of me was not okay with it.”

“Hence I decided to visit @ayursiddha.jeevanam located in #attingal #kerala It really did feel like Home. And thank u @_adilhussain for recommending this gem to me I returned healthier, fresher and so grateful for a body that endures so much without complaining.”

The actress added, “P.S - this place is a 400 year old property . Very simple with basic amenities and some great Kerala food and all the healing that your body and mind needs. Also, I hate animals in captivity and on one of my walks, I found this elephant. So took a video not because I was enjoying the site but to just create awareness about it.”

Kirti Kulhari launched her production banner, Kintsukuroi Films, with her debut project being a dark comedy thriller titled “Nayeka.” The actress also essayed the lead role in the film. Kirti was last seen in the web series "Shekhar Home.”

--IANS

ps/