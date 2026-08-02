‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ contestant Shagun Sharma opens up about working with Rohit Shetty

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ contestant Shagun Sharma has opened up about her experience of working with filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty.

Sharing her admiration for him, the actress revealed how his humble nature, dedication towards work, and positive attitude left a lasting impression on her. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Shagun said she never heard him speak negatively to anyone. The actress also talked about the valuable lessons she learned from the filmmaker and host during the show.

Shagun shared, “Rohit sir taught me that even after spending so many years in the industry, I mean, sir is one of the biggest and most successful directors of our country. And still, he is so down to earth and he loves his work so much. He was also up so early in the morning and always motivating all of us. Like we were shooting in the cold, sir was also shooting there in the cold. No tantrums, nothing at all. I never heard him say anything even slightly negative or slightly like in a complaining tone or anything. So, I think I got to learn that from him that even after being so successful, sir is very down to earth.”

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ returned with the theme “Darr Ka Naya Daur,” bringing a new season filled with thrilling stunts, challenging tasks, and unexpected twists. Shot in the scenic locations of Cape Town, South Africa, the show featured a mix of popular television faces and fresh contestants.

The season’s lineup included celebrities such as Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik and Vishal Aditya Singh, along with newcomers including Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Orhan Awatramani (Orry) and Ruhanika Dhawan.

The adventure-based reality show premiered on August 1 on Colors TV.

--IANS

ps/