From Glasgow to Amdavad: As one chapter closes, India’s Commonwealth dream begins

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) As the curtain falls on the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday night, the spotlight will shift from Scotland to India in a symbolic moment that could define the future of Indian sport.

At the closing ceremony inside Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, the Commonwealth Games flag and the host baton will be formally handed over to Amdavad, the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking the beginning of India’s journey towards staging the historic centenary edition of the Games.

For India, the handover is much more than a ceremonial tradition. It represents the passing of responsibility from one host to another, while also signalling the country’s growing stature as a global sporting destination. Two decades after New Delhi hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games, India is ready to welcome the Commonwealth once again, this time with far greater ambition and on an even bigger stage.

The Glasgow Games themselves have reflected India’s emergence as a sporting powerhouse. Indian athletes delivered one of the country’s finest overseas Commonwealth performances, winning medals across boxing, athletics, weightlifting, judo and para-sports. The success has highlighted the transformation of Indian sport through sustained investment, improved coaching structures and stronger support systems over the past decade.

Now, the baton passes to Amdavad.

Among those witnessing the historic transition in Glasgow is Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who has been leading India’s preparations on the ground. During the Games, he inaugurated the Amdavad Experience Centre, interacted with athletes, officials and Commonwealth delegates, and studied Glasgow’s operations—from venues and transport to spectator services and event management to draw valuable lessons as India prepares to host the 2030 Games.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will carry added significance as they coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Games, first held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. Hosting the centenary edition gives India a unique opportunity to showcase not only world-class sporting infrastructure but also its cultural diversity, technological capabilities and organisational strength before a global audience.

The handover segment at the closing ceremony will provide spectators with the first glimpse of Amdavad 2030 through a specially curated cultural presentation celebrating India’s traditions and Gujarat’s identity. Renowned performers, including Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna, are expected to headline the showcase, introducing the world to the flavour of the next host city.

For Indian sports administrators, the next four years will be crucial. Hosting a successful Commonwealth Games is expected to strengthen India’s long-term sporting ecosystem by accelerating infrastructure development, increasing grassroots participation and enhancing high-performance programmes. The event is also widely viewed as an important milestone in India’s broader aspirations to host future global multi-sport events, including the Olympic Games.

Tonight, the Games say goodbye to Scotland and hello to India.

--IANS

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