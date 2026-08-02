Bumrah likely to miss Sri Lanka Tests due to left knee discomfort

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Ace Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15 in Galle, due to discomfort in his left knee.

Bumrah had missed India’s ODI series decider against England at Lord’s on July 19, after suffering an impact injury on his left knee and picked up reactive swelling while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff.

“The day certain reports said Bumrah passed his fitness test for the Sri Lanka tour, the reality was that he hadn’t started bowling yet at that time. He hasn’t bowled a ball while being at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru this week, where the medical team felt he needs more time to recover as he could aggravate the knee injury Bumrah plays straightaway. His total recovery is a priority and it means he’s likely to miss out on the trip to Sri Lanka,” said a source to IANS on Sunday.

Bumrah was initially named in the Shubman Gill-led Test squad subject to him getting the fitness clearance. Now, the Ajit Agarkar-headed senior selection committee is expected to name a replacement. Jammu & Kashmir seam-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi has emerged as the front-runner to join the squad as Bumrah’s replacement.

Nabi, who picked 60 wickets in Jammu & Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, recently picked six wickets in two matches on the India A tour of Sri Lanka in June-July and also trained with the national side prior to the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh in June.

Aside from Bumrah, India's fast-bowling department features Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. The Indian Test squad is expected to reach Sri Lanka on August 4.

After featuring in a three-day practice match at the NCC in Colombo from August 7-9, the Indian team will travel to Galle where the first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium starting on August 15. It is followed by the second Test to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23-27.

--IANS

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