Niharika Chouksey speaks about the hassles reaching sets on monsoon

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken up on the hassles of reaching the sets of the show during the monsoon in the entertainment capital.

The actress shared that while she loves monsoons, it comes with its own set of troubles as it makes the commute painfully difficult for the people in the city.

She told IANS, “We all enjoy the monsoon, but it definitely comes with its drawbacks. Everyone has to get to work, and commuting becomes quite difficult. For me too, reaching the set has literally become a task because there is waterlogging in so many places”.

She further mentioned, “There are a lot of challenges, but at the end of the day, we have to ensure that we deliver a good show for our audience. So, these are the efforts we happily put in”.

Earlier, the actress shared is a big time foodie, and likes to keep munching. She said that her meals often get delayed or disrupted due to shooting schedules given television is an extremely demanding medium, and with monsoon the trouble gets compounded a bit more.

Talking about her favourite monsoon snacks, she earlier told IANS, “I usually carry dried cranberries and some bhujia with me because I'm a complete foodie and I always need something to munch on. Lately, I've also been enjoying chana jor garam mixed with onions, cucumber, tomatoes and a squeeze of lemon. All of us on set enjoy it together while spending time between shots”.

When asked how she maintains her diet during long shooting hours, she said, “Honestly, I often end up skipping breakfast because my dinner is usually very late due to the shooting schedule. People say you should finish dinner by 7:00 pm, but our pack-up itself happens much later”.

“So naturally, I end up eating late. I still try my best to maintain a balanced diet despite the hectic routine”, she added.

--IANS

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