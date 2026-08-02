India-backed housing project advances Sri Lanka’s affordable housing drive: Report

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) An India-funded housing initiative is emerging as a key pillar of Sri Lanka’s efforts to improve living conditions for underprivileged families and strengthen long-standing bilateral ties, according to a report.

According to a report by ‘Ceylon News 24 News Web’, the latest phase of the Indian Housing Project marks another milestone in the development partnership between India and Sri Lanka, reflecting New Delhi’s continued support for the island nation as it rebuilds its economy and social infrastructure following recent financial challenges.

The report said the foundation stone for 57 houses was recently laid at Kannavarella Estate in Badulla District under the fourth phase of the Indian Housing Project (IHP), which is being implemented with grant assistance from the Government of India. The ceremony was attended by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, K.V. Samantha Vidyaratne, and the Consul General of India in Hambantota, Harvinder Singh.

According to the report, the fourth phase aims to construct 10,000 houses across six provinces, with a particular focus on underprivileged families living in Sri Lanka’s plantation sector.

The report noted that the broader Indian Housing Project envisions the construction of nearly 60,000 houses across Sri Lanka, supported by an investment exceeding INR 18 billion. It said the first two phases resulted in the construction or rehabilitation of 46,000 houses in the war-affected Northern and Eastern Provinces, while the third phase delivered 4,000 homes for plantation sector workers.

Describing the initiative as more than a conventional infrastructure programme, the report said the project “goes beyond merely laying bricks and mortar; it builds long-term stability and restores dignity to thousands of vulnerable families.”

The report also highlighted the project’s significance for the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community in Sri Lanka’s plantation sector, noting that the community has played an important role in the country’s economy for more than two centuries while continuing to face socio-economic challenges.

During his visit to Sri Lanka in July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a multi-sectoral grant package worth INR 750 million to support the development of the plantation regions as the Indian Origin Tamil community marked 200 years of its presence in Sri Lanka.

According to the report, access to safe and quality housing is expected to play an important role in restoring livelihoods, strengthening communities and supporting Sri Lanka’s broader economic recovery after its worst financial crisis in recent history.

The report further said the participation of senior representatives from both countries at the foundation-laying ceremony reflected a shared commitment to translating bilateral cooperation into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

The housing programme is aligned with India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and serves as “a shining testament to bilateral solidarity,” underscoring India’s continued role as a development partner for Sri Lanka through grant-based infrastructure and welfare projects.

--IANS

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