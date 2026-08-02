Anil Kapoor remembers late Satish Kaushik this Friendship Day: Thinking of you

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor remembered his late buddy Satish Shah this Friendship Day.

On Sunday, the 'Animal' actor admitted that he is missing his friend, who was someone he loved to gossip with and laugh about life in general.

Sharing a clip from one of their movies together, Anil wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Friendship Day to all my friends.

Today, I’m especially missing my dear friend, Satish. You know, every one of us has that one friend... whenever you’re frustrated, upset, or you just want to pull your friends’ leg, gossip a little, or simply laugh about life, you call them. Nothing ever goes beyond that conversation. Satish was that person for me. (sic)"

The 'Mr India' actor revealed that he missed the humour and unmatched talent of Satish Shah.

Anil added that Satish Shah has been with him ever since the beginning of his cinematic journey, making for a rare friendship.

"It’s not easy to find someone who stays with you through an entire journey. I had friends from school and from my St. Xavier’s days... but Satish was the friend who was with me from the day I started my acting career, right till the day he left us. We grew together, laughed together, and shared a lifetime of memories," the post went on.

Anil wished Satish Shah a heartfelt Friendship Day, saying, "Friendships like that are rare. They’re a blessing. So today, on Friendship Day, I’m thinking of you, my dear friend. Happy Friendship Day, Satish. Love you. (Red heart emoji).

Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, after a sudden heart attack in Gurugram. He was 66 years old at the time.

Anil and Satish Kaushik have worked together in multiple projects over the years, including 'Mr India (1987)', 'Ram Lakhan (1989)', 'Deewana Mastana (1997)', and 'Badhaai Ho Badhaai (2002)'.

--IANS

pm/