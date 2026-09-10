Proud parents Sachin & Supriya Pilgaonkar congratulate daughter Shriya on 'Mirzapur' & 'Haiwaan'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Proud parents Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar shared a heartfelt note for their daughter, actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, on social media, congratulating her on her two back-to-back big theatrical releases - 'Mirzapur: The Movie' and 'Haiwaan'.

Sharing glimpses from both these movies on Instagram, Sachin and Supriya mentioned in a joint post, "Sweety actually love hai humara...Loved watching you shine on the big screen cheeyu. So proud of your 2 big theatricals and the response...Congrats to the team of Mirzapur and looking forward to Haiwaan. Keep up the hard work (sic)."

In one of the clips from the post, we could also see Sachin and Supriya enjoying themselves in the cinema hall, most likely watching 'Mirzapur: The Movie'.

They further penned in Marathi, "Mehnat kar ani ashich nehmi anandi, hasmukh raha. Tujhya chehryavarch he hasu asach kaayam rahu de! (Work hard and always stay happy and cheerful like this. May this smile on your face stay forever!)"

Elated by the love from her parents, Shriya commented, "Love youuuuuu," along with a red heart, evil eye, and clapperboard emoji.

Meanwhile, Shriya recently came in defense of her father, Sachin, who has been on the receiving end of social media.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Shriya said that many people do not take into account the depth of experience Sachin brings with more than six decades in the film industry.

Shriya told IANS, “He has more than 60 years of experience in the film industry and people are just not aware of the range and scale of experiences he has."

She added that it is only natural for someone with such vast experience to share incidents from his journey during his media interactions.

“In a setup where somebody is asked, of course you are going to share your experiences. I feel like the love is so much that there is no space for negativity,” Shriya shared.

--IANS

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