Kiren Rijiju meets Serbian Foreign Minister, discusses deepening bilateral cooperation

Belgrade, Aug 31 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric in Belgrade on Monday, where the two sides reviewed the longstanding bilateral ties and discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, Rijiju took to X and posted: "Had a warm & meaningful meeting with H.E. Marko Duric, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade. Discussed the longstanding friendship between India & Serbia & exchanged views on further deepening bilateral relations & cooperation across areas of mutual interest."

Rijiju is leading the Indian delegation at the High-Level Commemorative Meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of Heads of State or Heads of Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Belgrade. The meeting is being held from August 31 to September 1 under the theme, 'The Legacy of Non-Alignment: Lessons for Today's World'.

On Sunday, Rijiju paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Belgrade and interacted with members of the Indian community, while appreciating their role in advancing the bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Before the NAM Meeting, paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Belgrade, Serbia. Interacted with members of the Indian community, appreciating their contribution towards strengthening India–Serbia ties," Rijiju posted on X.

During his interaction with members of the Indian community, Rijiju met a diaspora member who recalled her first visit to Serbia, former Yugoslavia, through an exchange programme in the 1960s.

"I came for the first time in an exchange programme," she said, recalling that it was in 1966-67.

When asked about the programme, she said, "It was between India and Yugoslavia… It brought me here, and I have settled down here."

Rijiju also spoke with other members of the Indian community about their cultural activities and noted the popularity of Indian food in the region.

He also interacted with children from the Indian community before concluding the brief meeting. Reflecting on the interaction, he said it had "emotionally charged me up".

Rijiju also visited the Museum of Yugoslavia and the House of Flowers, the mausoleum of former Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito, in Belgrade.

Sharing details of his visit on X, he said the sites offered an opportunity to gain insights into Yugoslavia's political history, cultural heritage and the life and legacy of Tito.

--IANS

scor/sd/