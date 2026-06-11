June 11, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Kira Chathli to lead England A against India A in women’s T20 and 50-over series

Kira Chathli to lead England A against India A in women’s T20 and 50-over series. Photo credit: Surrey Cricket

London, June 11 (IANS) Surrey wicketkeeper‑batter Kira Chathli has been named captain of England A for the upcoming women’s series against India A, which will feature three T20s and three 50‑over matches to be played in late June and early July.

Kira, who recently earned her first call‑up to the senior England squad, will lead a side that includes three players capped at full international level - Jodi Grewcock, Ryana MacDonald‑Gay, and Charis Pavely. Several others who have impressed in domestic cricket, The Hundred, and England Women U19s are also picked.

The team will be coached by National Lead Batting Coach Jon JJ Lewis. “The India series will be another test of where this very talented group of players is at. Earning selection for an A side is proof you’re on the right path, but the next challenge is scoring runs or taking wickets consistently in domestic cricket and pushing for senior selection.

“A series against another nation is always a positive thing, and I’m sure we’ll learn a lot from it. I’m delighted for Kira, I’m sure she’ll look forward to leading the group, and I know she’ll take a lot from it,” he said in an ECB statement on Thursday.

England A will play three T20s - on June 20 and 23 at County Ground in Northampton and on June 25 at Ambassador Cruise Line Ground in Essex. It is followed by three 50‑over fixtures, beginning on June 28 at The County Ground in Sussex and concluding with back‑to‑back games at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on July 1 and 4.

England Women A T20 squad: Kira Chathli (captain), Grace Ballinger, Jodi Grewcock, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Ella McCaughan, Kalea Moore, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Sophia Smale, and Alexa Stonehouse

England Women A 50-over squad: Kira Chathli (captain), Grace Ballinger, Jodi Grewcock, Ella McCaughan, Flo Miller, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Charley Phillips, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Chloe Skelton, Sophia Smale, and Alexa Stonehouse

--IANS

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