Kim Kardashian pens tribute to grandmother: You will always be a part of me

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, remembering her as her "best friend," "gossip buddy," and the family's guiding force.

Mourning her loss, Kim looked back on the life lessons MJ, who passed away aged 91, taught her, from work ethic and confidence to the importance of family.

Kim, who shared a string of memories on Instagram, wrote on the caption section: “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

She said her grandmother gave Kim her very first job at your store in San Diego and taught her “lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.”

“You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me,” wrote Kim.

“You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!! I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol”

Kim first gained media attention in 2007 following the unauthorized release of a sex tape with American singer Ray J. Afterwards, she and her family began to appear on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Its success led to the formation of several spin-offs before its revival as The Kardashians, as part of her and her family's multi-year deal with the streaming service.

Kardashian founded her beauty and fragrance company in 2017. She then founded the shaping underwear and foundation garment company in 2019.

Her acting credits include the films Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, two PAW Patrol films, the twelfth season of the anthology horror series American Horror Story, and the legal drama series All's Fair.

She is the eighth-most-followed individual on Instagram and the thirteenth-most-followed individual on Twitter.

--IANS

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