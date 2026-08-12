Killing of Uyghurs outside China shows physical distance from Xinjiang no longer guarantees safety: Report

Washington, Aug 11 (IANS) The killing of two Uyghurs outside China demonstrates that physical distance from Xinjiang, which is often referred to as 'East Turkestan' by many of the region’s native Uyghur people, no longer guarantees their safety, a report has detailed.

On July 29, Shukur Aikebaer was kidnapped and killed outside his house in US' California, by two individuals, reportedly named Zhengfeng Bo and Jianquan Bo, sparking concerns among Uyghur people living across the world. Investigators have not determined a motive behind the murder or released details regarding the suspects. Zhengfeng Bo was killed by police during the abduction. However, this incident is similar to another case reported in Uzbekistan in July 2024, when Ablehet Qahar, an Uyghur historian, was killed in his apartment in Tashkent.

"The crime was quietly swept under the rug, and shortly after, Qahar’s residence was barricaded and the entirety of his Uyghur historical collections disappeared. Together, the two deaths underscore a reality many Uyghurs know well: that physical distance from Xinjiang – called East Turkestan by many of the region’s native Uyghur people – no longer guarantees their safety," Zilala Mamat, Uyghur American Association Vice President and United Uyghur Youth founder, wrote in 'The Diplomat' magazine.

It mentioned that, in the past 10 years, China has increased its efforts to silence the voices of Uyghurs living abroad. Reports of harassment, surveillance, harassment, threats to family, and attempted deportations have been reported by Uyghurs living abroad. Together, such practices are seen as transnational repression, where the Chinese government monitors and coerces people living abroad.

"But focusing only on Beijing’s direct actions misses a larger shift that is unfolding globally, notably in Central Asia. Most discussions of transnational repression emphasise the sending state’s own actions, whether these be intelligence services, diplomatic pressure, cyber surveillance, or direct intimidation. However, China’s growing political and economic influence appears to be producing a different dynamic, one in which repression is carried out also through the institutions of partner governments. It is, in effect, a form of transnational repression by proxy," wrote Mamat.

Central Asia, which was home to one of the world's largest Uyghur diasporas, was central to protecting Uyghur language and culture; however, the situation has changed in recent years. The report details that, currently, half of the economic corridors within China’s Belt and Road Initiative depend on Central Asian soil and support, making Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan important for China’s push for worldwide connectivity. This relationship has offered economic benefits but also led to Central Asian governments acknowledging concerns of China, including those involving Uyghurs.

"Ultimately, transnational repression represents a new frontier in authoritarian governance, and this evolution has implications that reach far beyond the Uyghur community. For years, Western governments have treated China’s human rights abuses and China’s geopolitical rise as parallel challenges requiring separate policy responses. Central Asia suggests both pose the same challenge. In addition to its effects on regional politics and economics, Beijing’s growing influence is expanding the reach of its human rights agenda beyond China’s borders. If policymakers fail to recognise that connection, they risk confronting China’s repression where it begins rather than where it is already taking hold," Mamat stated in her piece for the 'The Diplomat' magazine.

In March, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) expressed serious concern over reports that Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region were facing restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan, with several individuals allegedly arrested for observing religious practices. The organisation stated that these actions reflected the absence of freedom of religion or belief in East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

Citing Uyghur Service of Radio Free Asia (RFA), the WUC stated that on February 27, the police authorities arrested six Uyghurs across several villages in China’s Hotan Prefecture — including Bulaq Chorgey, Bash Chapal, Dul Tugman, and Korgan — for allegedly “secretly fasting” during the holy month of Ramadan.

--IANS

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