Deeply saddened by tragic loss of lives and destruction: EAM Jaishankar on Colombia earthquake

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, extended condolences to Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, on the devastating earthquake in the South American nation.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and the destruction caused by the earthquake in Colombia. Extend heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Also pray for the swift recovery to those injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

The death toll from a magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to 132, with more than 570 others injured, the Colombian government said in its latest update.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said in Bogota that the quake damaged 1,575 homes and infrastructure at six airports, where commercial flight operations have been suspended, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Colombian government on Monday declared a state of national disaster to respond to the impact of the earthquake.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the quake struck at 7:34 am local time (local time) in western Colombia on Monday. Its epicentre was near San Jose del Palmar, in the department of Choco, at a depth of 96 km.

The association said it is maintaining close contact with the capitals of affected departments and communicating with local mayors and their teams to follow the latest developments, assess damage and identify the most urgent relief needs.

President Espriella said that he assumed leadership of the emergency response in San Jose del Palmar and ordered the establishment of a Unified Command Post at the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) to coordinate the attention to the damages and the affected individuals.

The President also noted that he requested the UNGRD Director for a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs.

"I will also be personally in Pereira to accompany the affected people and verify the Government's response. You are not alone. The State is present and acting," he noted on X.

–IANS

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