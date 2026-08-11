Activists condemn Pakistan's repression of Balochistan Independence Day celebrations

Quetta, Aug 11 (IANS) Balochistan on Tuesday celebrated its Independence Day, continuing an annual tradition that defies what Baloch human rights groups describe as Pakistan’s “illegal occupation” of the region. In an apparent attempt to suppress the celebrations, Pakistani forces imposed a range of restrictions, including an internet shutdown aimed at preventing people from marking the occasion.

The Baloch struggle for independence has significant historical origins, starting in 1947 when the princely state of Kalat made a short-lived declaration of independence following the partition of British India.

In 1948, Pakistan forcibly annexed the region, a move that has continually been opposed by Baloch nationalists.

Leading human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch alleged that Pakistani authorities had imposed a communication blackout across parts of Balochistan and intensified the deployment of security forces, including increased aerial surveillance, ahead of the independence celebrations.

“To prevent the celebrations of Balochistan’s independence, Pakistan’s occupying foreign army has shut down mobile and internet services. And in Balochistan, Kalat, Quetta, Khuzdar and some other areas, it has dug large trenches around military cantonments and police stations; this is clear proof of the fear and failure of Pakistan’s army. In all areas of Balochistan, Pakistan’s air force is still patrolling, drones are flying in the sky, and helicopters are conducting surveillance,” Mir posted on X.

“But even under the shadow of cannons and guns, the people of Balochistan have celebrated independence in their respective areas and broken all of Pakistan’s obstacles. Due to the internet shutdown, pictures, videos and reports are taking time to arrive, but very soon we will unveil Pakistan’s terrorism and failure to the entire world,” he added.

On behalf of the people of Balochistan, Mir expressed heartfelt gratitude to the mainstream media worldwide, particularly India, as well as think tanks, researchers, students, lawyers and others for amplifying the voices of the Baloch people on the global stage.

“Moral support for the people of Balochistan must continue so that we can remove the cancer-like Pakistan from our land, Balochistan,” the Baloch activist stated.

Meanwhile, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) on Tuesday alleged that the internet shutdown in Balochistan, coupled with harassment of families and efforts to prevent them from raising their voices for the recovery of their loved ones, had left many affected families unable to make their voices heard by the wider global community.

“At such a time, it is the national and humanitarian responsibility of the Baloch diaspora to become the voice of these silenced families, to bring their suffering and demands to the attention of the world, and for civilised nations and defenders of human rights to stand with us and amplify this voice,” it added.

--IANS

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