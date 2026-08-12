DPL 2026: Dhull's 76, Joon's unbeaten 83 power Central Delhi Kings to nine-wicket win over Tigers

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon produced a stunning batting display as Central Delhi Kings registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The rain-curtailed fixture was reduced to 18 overs per side, but Central Delhi Kings made light of the shortened contest, chasing down a target of 186 with nine wickets in hand and plenty of deliveries to spare.

Batting first, New Delhi Tigers posted a competitive 185/8 in their allotted 18 overs, led by captain Himmat Singh, who played an aggressive knock of 46 off just 21 balls. Keshav Dalal Singh provided valuable support with a steady 39 off 31 deliveries, while Manish Sehrawat added impetus towards the end with a quickfire 37 off 19 balls.

Despite the Tigers putting up a strong total, Central Delhi Kings kept the pressure on by taking wickets at regular intervals. Gavnish Khurana was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 3/36 from his four overs.

Chasing 186, Central Delhi Kings came out with a clear attacking approach as captain Dhull and Joon gave their side a flying start. The opening pair put together a massive 126-run partnership to take the game away from the Tigers.

Dhull was at his destructive best, smashing 76 off just 28 balls. His explosive innings was studded with eight sixes and six fours as he took the Tigers' bowling attack apart and put the chase firmly on course.

After Dhull's dismissal, Joon continued the assault alongside Yugal Saini. The duo added another 50-run partnership to ensure there was no late twist in the contest.

Joon remained unbeaten on a blistering 83 off just 34 balls, while Saini stayed unbeaten as Central Delhi Kings comfortably completed the chase to seal a dominant nine-wicket victory.

--IANS

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