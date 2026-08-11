Anne Hathaway & Dakota Johnson's 'Verity' is a twisted tale were fiction merges with reality

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Hollywood beauties, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, are all set to share screen space for the first time in the forthcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller 'Verity'.

A cinematic adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name, the movie introduces the audience to a world full of secrets, mystery, and psychological tension.

The gripping trailer released on Tuesday gives the movie buffs a rough idea into the roller-coaster ride they can expect with 'Verity'.

The movie revolves around the lives of a renowned author, Verity Crawford (Played by Anne Hathaway), and Lowen Ashleigh (Played by Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghost-write for Verity.

While she is there, Lowen comes across what appears to be Verity’s chilling autobiographical notes, which include some disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband, Jeremy (Played by Josh Hartnett). This newly discovered manuscript blurs the line between fiction and reality for Lowen and even poses a question about Verity’s mental state.

Along with Anne Hathaway as Verity Crawford, and Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, the primary cast of the drama also includes Josh Hartnett as Jeremy Crawford, Verity’s husband, Brady Wagner as Crew Crawford, Jeremy’s son, and Ismael Cruz Córdova as Corey.

Irina Dvorovenko, K. K. Moggie, Michael Abbott Jr., and Alex Cooper are also a part of the movie's supporting cast.

Made under the direction of Michael Showalter, 'Verity' has been backed by Amazon MGM Studios.

With Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Anne Hathaway, and Colleen Hoover on board as producers, the camera work for the thriller has been handled by Jim Frohna. Jay Cassidy has looked after the editing department of the movie.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, 'Verity' is expected to get a theatrical release in India on 2nd October.

--IANS

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