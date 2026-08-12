August 12, 2026 3:13 AM हिंदी

Zeenat Aman says 'Sharing the journey with my son has made work more fun'

Zeenat Aman says 'Sharing the journey with my son has made work more fun'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman revealed in her latest social media post that 'sharing the journey with her son has made work more fun' for her lately.

While she did not specify which of her two sons she was talking about, it seems like the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress enjoys collaborating with her children on a professional level.

On Tuesday, Zeenat Aman used her social media handle to provide her Instagram family an insight into what life looks like for her these days.

From a garden filled with flowers, to occasional health struggles, to meeting new people at work, Zeenat Aman is enjoying these little things to the fullest.

Dropping a couple of stunning pictures of herself posing in black, she penned, "Minutiae of life at present. Lily. And joy. A little garden, looking particularly pleased with itself in this balmy weather. Fresh flowers. A favourite homemade kadhi sent to me from a good friend. Better conversations. (sic)."

"The occasional negotiation with immunity and health - apparently the body has opinions of its own, and one must learn to listen! Work, which continues to surprise me with interesting new people, competent staff and the occasional adventure. These days, sharing the journey with my son has made work more fun than it has any right to be," she went on to add.

Zeenat Aman concluded her post by expressing gratitude for the little treasures of life, saying, "And then there are days when one puts on a rather magnificent black outfit, sunglasses that mean business, and remembers that life is also meant to be enjoyed. I am grateful for all of it. The grand moments, certainly. But increasingly, it is the little things that seem to hold the greatest charm."

While Zeenat Aman has not shared the screen with her sons, she often collaborates with her younger son, Zahaan Khan, on social media. Zahaan also helps his mother with her account. Zeenat Aman's elder son, Azaan Khan, works as a filmmaker.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Big B speaks about Sunny Deol’s famous angry act on sets of ‘Darr’ on ‘KBC’

Big B speaks about Sunny Deol’s famous angry act on sets of ‘Darr’ on ‘KBC’

Mallika Sherawat’s bold claim: Tom Cruise texts her in DMs

Mallika Sherawat’s bold claim: Tom Cruise texts her in DMs

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign generates employment for Jeevika Didis in Samastipur (Photo: IANS)

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign generates employment for Jeevika Didis in Samastipur

Cerundolo/Etcheverry shock top seeds Heliovaara/Patten for semifinals spot in the men's doubles section of Canadian Open in Montreal on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Canadian Open: Cerundolo/Etcheverry shock top seeds Heliovaara/Patten for Montreal semis spot

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian delegation, reaffirming deeper Global South partnership

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian delegation, reaffirming deeper Global South partnership

Kazakhstan: Indian Envoy, Almaty Guv discuss cooperation (Photo: IANS)

Kazakhstan: Indian Envoy, Almaty Guv discuss cooperation

Saurav Mousum Dihingia's unbeaten 50, Shubham’s four-fer lift Barpeta Braves to fourth place in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Saurav's 50*, Shubham’s four-fer lift Barpeta Braves to fourth place

Experience helps a lot in big events, says Purple Cap holder Deepak Gohain after helping Guwahati Royals take the spot in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 in Guwahati. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Experience helps a lot in big events, says Purple Cap holder Deepak Gohain

Telangana govt to host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on grand scale (Photo: @revanth_anumula/X)

Telangana govt to host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on grand scale

US lawmakers push key power link for India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (Representational Image)

US lawmakers push key power link for India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor