Zeenat Aman says 'Sharing the journey with my son has made work more fun'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman revealed in her latest social media post that 'sharing the journey with her son has made work more fun' for her lately.

While she did not specify which of her two sons she was talking about, it seems like the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress enjoys collaborating with her children on a professional level.

On Tuesday, Zeenat Aman used her social media handle to provide her Instagram family an insight into what life looks like for her these days.

From a garden filled with flowers, to occasional health struggles, to meeting new people at work, Zeenat Aman is enjoying these little things to the fullest.

Dropping a couple of stunning pictures of herself posing in black, she penned, "Minutiae of life at present. Lily. And joy. A little garden, looking particularly pleased with itself in this balmy weather. Fresh flowers. A favourite homemade kadhi sent to me from a good friend. Better conversations. (sic)."

"The occasional negotiation with immunity and health - apparently the body has opinions of its own, and one must learn to listen! Work, which continues to surprise me with interesting new people, competent staff and the occasional adventure. These days, sharing the journey with my son has made work more fun than it has any right to be," she went on to add.

Zeenat Aman concluded her post by expressing gratitude for the little treasures of life, saying, "And then there are days when one puts on a rather magnificent black outfit, sunglasses that mean business, and remembers that life is also meant to be enjoyed. I am grateful for all of it. The grand moments, certainly. But increasingly, it is the little things that seem to hold the greatest charm."

While Zeenat Aman has not shared the screen with her sons, she often collaborates with her younger son, Zahaan Khan, on social media. Zahaan also helps his mother with her account. Zeenat Aman's elder son, Azaan Khan, works as a filmmaker.

--IANS

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