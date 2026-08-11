Adani Group selects 1st cohort for ‘Vande Bharatam’ innovation initiative

Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (IANS) The Adani Group has selected the first cohort of innovators under its flagship entrepreneurship initiative, 'Vande Bharatam', after receiving more than 26,000 applications from across India.

The programme, launched by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, aims to identify and nurture grassroots innovators and entrepreneurs with the potential to solve real-world challenges and build impactful businesses.

According to the group, applications were received from every state and Union Territory, covering a wide range of sectors including mobility, sustainability, technology, agriculture, defence, healthcare, manufacturing, and education.

The selected participants represent diverse regions, backgrounds, and disciplines, united by a common goal of creating solutions that can contribute to India's development and generate large-scale impact.

The initiative is designed to provide promising innovators with access to mentorship, industry expertise, networking opportunities and visibility, helping them transform their ideas into viable enterprises.

The programme reflects the Adani Group's vision of creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and supporting innovation beyond traditional startup hubs.

Speaking on the launch of the first cohort, Gautam Adani said the selected innovators represent the immense potential of India's future.

The Adani Group Chairman noted that talent is not confined to major cities and that opportunities should be equally accessible to innovators from all parts of the country.

Gautam Adani expressed confidence that members of the inaugural cohort could go on to build companies capable of making a significant contribution to India's growth story.

The innovators were chosen through a multi-stage evaluation process and will now participate in the ‘Vande Bharatam Immersive Week’, a programme featuring mentorship sessions, interactions with business leaders, entrepreneurs and domain experts, along with further assessments and development opportunities.

The programme will conclude on August 14 with the ‘Vande Bharatam Grand Finale’, where the top innovators will be recognised and awarded the Vande Bharatam Trophy.

Adani Group said the initiative is intended to be more than a competition. Its long-term objective is to create a national platform that can identify promising ideas at an early stage and connect innovators, particularly those located outside established entrepreneurial centres, with the people and institutions needed to accelerate their growth and success.

--IANS

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